



Hudson De Grugy fromthehorsesmouth.info Sandown win

By Andrew Atkinson

David Loughnane trained Starfighter (9-2jf) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info pulled out all the stops when landing the C4 Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton on Saturday, under jockey Richard Kingscote.

Five-year-old Starfighter under 9st 1lbs came through the field in the 1 mile 1 furlong race to pip Richard Hannon trained Fierospeed (16-1) ridden by Sean Levy by a head in a photo finish, with Marco Botti trained Guiseppe Casioli (9-2jf) a further 1/2 length behind, third, under Ben Curtis.

“I though he was going to pick up enough and go on to win, and he did,” said Kingscote.

“He’s been running very well.

I thought we’d won – as he had his head down at the line,” added Kingscote.

*Bellissime (1.30) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info was a non-runner.

Hudson De Grugy (4-5f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Juvenile Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f at Sandown Park.

Gary Moore trained four-year-old Hudson De Grugy (11st 12lb) ridden by Joshua Moore gained a 17 length victory ahead of Global Agreement (12-1) 10st 11lb, ridden by Kevin Jones (3).

Caption: Richard Kingscote rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Starfighter to victory at Wolverhampton.

The post Starfighter (9-2jf) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.