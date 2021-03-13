



The Guardia Civil are investigating the death of a 4 month old baby in Alhama de Murcia after it was found dead between it’s parents, when they woke up on Friday morning.

The mother and father are both being investigated for reckless homicide, after they admitted to sleeping in bed with the youngest of their five children, after arriving home the night before having drunk too much alcohol.

The first to arrive at the scene was an emergency medical unit (EMU), who tried to revive the child, without success, quickly followed by two local police officers, who took a statement from the parents.

The police detected that both showed symptoms of being under the influence of some type of substance, with the pair them admitting that the night before they had been drinking.

The couple, who both failed a breathalyser test, explained that the baby slept in the same bed as them and that, when they woke up, they discovered that it was dead.

The parents were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where they were tested for toxins.

A spokesman said that the mother had lost a son some years earlier, in her native Bolivia, when she was just 19 years of age.