



Mary Priddle, a founding member of Crescendo International Choir, passed away after a heart attack. She died Monday March 8 in Plymouth, England. Mary had just returned to her native England for health-related reasons in January and was living near her daughter Kelly. Mary started Crescendo International Choir in 2004 after moving to Torrevieja.

Previous choir director Chas Smith had this to say about Mary. “Without Mary there would have been no Crescendo. It was Mary’s idea and I remember going to Mary’s home that first time when we discussed setting up a new mixed voice choir.

She did all the hard work making it possible to let the city of Torrevieja know what was happening and put adverts in the papers for a pianist and sorted out where to rehearse. All I did was just wave my arms and sort out the music we would sing.”

Back in December 2021, Crescendo Choir members sang Christmas carols outdoors at Rincon de Miquel restaurant in Los Montesinos. It was on that occasion that we thanked Mary for all she had done to make Crescendo Choir happen and gave her a gift and flowers. Mary was very touched.

That was the last time most of us saw her. Since the pandemic started one year ago, choir members have been unable to gather to mourn the loss of several members and sing the Blessing of Aaron together to say goodbye.

The words of the blessing are as follows: The Lord bless you and keep you. The Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. The Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.

Image:

Mary Priddle singing at one of Crescendo Choir’s many concerts on the Costa Blanca