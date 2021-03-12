



With UK travellers welcome in Greece from mid-May, demand for summer holidays has spiked. Ryanair hopes to meet that demand, and announced three new Greece routes set to begin on 1 July, as well as extra frequencies on other sunshine routes to Greece. The budget airline is launching flights from Stansted Airport to Santorini, Zakynthos and Preveza It has also added five extra flights each week from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Southend and Stansted to Corfu and Rhodes. To mark the expansion Ryanair has a seat sale with fares available from £24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 13 March only on the Ryanair.com website. “We are delighted to offer even greater choice, more routes and extra flights to Greece for our UK customers this summer. The UK Government’s highly successful vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer,” said Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness. “UK consumers can now choose from over 20 routes and five extra weekly flights at low fares.” The airline is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings should plans change. The ‘Zero Change Fee’ is valid until the end of October 2021.