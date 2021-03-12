Oisin Murphy Ranch Hand and Jack The Truth Chelmsford tips





By Andrew Atkinson

Oisin Murphy is in action at Chelmsford on Saturday night with noted runners on Ranch Hand (6.50) trained by Andrew Balding in the 2m Conditions Stakes and Jack The Truth (7.20) trained by George Scott in the 5f tote.uk Handicap both tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

John Gosden trained Aureum (5.20), under Rob Havlin, Amber Highland (5.50) ew, ridden by Hollie Doyle and Moraaheq (6.20) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by Jack Mitchell are tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Doyle is up on Storm Melody (7.50) with Mick Channon trained Single (8.20) ridden by Charles Bishop tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the tote.uk Handicap over 1m 6f.

At Hereford Jonjo O’Neill duo Kilbrook (5.12) and Frisco Bay (5.45) are noted by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

HEREFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.17 Aki Bomaye (ew). 2.52 Ridgeway Flyer (ew). 3.27 Oski (ew). 4.02 Pingshou (ew). 4.37 Maskada. 5.12 Kilbrook. 5.45 Frisko Bay.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Host. 12.20 Requinto Dawn. 12.55 Starfighter. 1.30 Bellissime. 2.05 Highland Dress. 2.40 Al Muffrih (ew). 3.15 Summerghand. 3.50 Desert Friend (ew). 4.25 Nelson Gay.

NAVAN fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.40 Coqolino. 2.10 Gandy Man. 2.45 Wait Here (ew). 3.20 Ragnar Lodbrok (ew). 3.55 Daly Tiger. 4.30 Stormy Judge (ew). 5.05 Stoughon Cross. 5.40 Grady Hollow.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.20 Aureum. 5.50 Amber Highland (ew). 6.20 Moraaheq. 6.50 Ranch Hand. 7.20 Jack The Truth. 7.50 Storm Melody. 8.20 Single (ew).

