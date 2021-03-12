France Eases Travel Restrictions From The UK And Six Other Countries





France is easing restrictions on travel to and from seven non-EU countries, including the UK. France placed restrictions on non-essential travel outside the EU at the end of January due to the emergence of Covid-19 variants. Now travel is allowed to and from Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, as well as the UK. France said it is ‘no longer necessary to prove a compelling reason for travel’ to and from the countries. Arrivals are still required to provide a negative Covid-19 test result issued less than 72 hours before travel. Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said the UK was included as the UK variant of Covid-19 is already widespread in France. Still, it will have little immediate impact on UK residents as no travel for leisure purposes is permitted from the UK until mid-May.