Elliott ban from Cheltenham Festival





The British Horseracing Authority used its powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Gordon Elliott to race in Britain, placing a year ban, of which six months suspended, following a photo of him sat on a dead horse.

Irish trainer Elliott admitted the photo of him was genuine and has since apologised.

Chiefs at the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) are investigating the issue.

“The action taken by the BHA recognises that Mr Elliott is licensed in Ireland, whose regulatory body, the IHRB, is carrying out its own investigation.

“However, Mr Elliott has entered horses to race in Britain, from which point the British Rules of Racing apply to him. The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to run in Britain is therefore an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.”

The BHA said it was appalled by the image which undermined its values of respecting and caring for horses.

Trainer Gordon Elliott Runners

Disgraced trainer Gordon Elliott has saddled 32 Cheltenham Festival winners. The 28 races at the Festival during March 16-19 include 11 Elliott trained entries from his County Meath stables, which will run under trainer *Denise Foster, following Elliott’s year ban by the BHA.

Escaria Ten: Second to Eklat De Rire at Naas last time out, the seven-year-old is favourite for the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Quilixios: Entered in the Triumph Hurdle on Gold Cup day, the Grade One-winning four-year-old is also entered in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, on March 16.

Galvin: The seven year old won for a consecutive four times at Cheltenham in October, and goes to post in the National Hunt Chase.

Grand Roi: Five-year-old Grand Roi is strongly fancied in the Coral Cup.

Tiger Roll: Cheltenham Festival winner four times, twice Aintree Grand National winner is entered in the Glenfarclas Chase.

Sir Gerhard: Unbeaten in two starts for Elliott, entered in the Champion Bumper.

The Bosses Oscar: Victory at Thurles this season, six-year-old The Bosses Oscar lines up in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Farclas: 2018 Triumph Hurdle winner Farclas runs in the Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase.

Zanahiyr: Unbeaten in three starts Zanahiyr is set to shine in the Triumph Hurdle.

Grand Paradis: Entered in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, noted when winning a Thurles Grade 3. *Subject to switching stables to other trainers.

The post Elliott ban from Cheltenham Festival appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.