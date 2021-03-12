Changes In Covid19 Measures In The Valencian Community

New measures were announced yesterday for more Covid19 relaxations by the President of the Valencian regional government Ximo Puig. The measures come into effect on Monday 15th March 2021 and last until the next announcement in 2 weeks time.

The new restrictions include

Bars and restaurants: These can now open indoor but only to 30% capacity, but outdoor terraces have been increased to 100% capacity. They must though still close at 6pm.

Sports facilities, gyms and swimming pools: These can open again but with only a 30% capacity.

Educational leisure: These can restart but with only 30% capacity and a maximum of 10 people.

Ceremonies: These have increased capacity of 30%, though with a maximum of 15 people indoors and 20 outdoors.

Public space and homes: This remains at a maximum of four people meeting in public and people meeting inside homes must be from the same household.

Shops: None essential shops must close at 8pm. This excludes food, pharmacies, pet shops which can close at their normal times.

Perimeter closure: People can still not longer enter or leave the Valencian Community.

Night time limitations (curfew): This remains unchanged and people can´t leave their homes between 10pm and 6am except for work for to return to their home.