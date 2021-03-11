



WILLIE Mullins plethora of entries in the 2021 Cheltenham Festival includes Al Boum Photo who goes to post 7-2 favourite in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mullins trained Monkfish heads the betting in the Festival Novices’ Chase as 7-4 favourite on the back of winning the Albert Bartlett at the 2020 Festival, continuing to shine after switching to Chasing this season, in winning twice including a Grade 1 success at Leopardstown in December.

Mullins trained Chacan Pour Sol is 11-10 favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, an outstanding 2-mile Chaser in Britain and Ireland having won five of six races since March 2019, that includes an impressive three Grade 1 victories.

Mullins saddles Appreciate It in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, going to post 5-2 favourite.

Appreciate It finished second behind Ferny Hollow in 2020 and has improved over hurdles, being unbeaten and was noted when winning by 9 lengths in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown during Christmas over 2 miles.

The post Trainer: Willie Mullins the most successful trainer at the Cheltenham Festival. appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.