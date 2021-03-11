Shiskin Arkle ‘cert’?





NICKY Henderson trained Shiskin is entered in the Arkle Chase, going to post as 8-11 favourite, having won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last season. Shishkin was noted when winning the Wayward Lad at Kempton Park.

Henderson saddles Epatante in the Champion Hurdle, returning to Cheltenham after landing the race in 2020. A question mark is placed after blips this season with a dip in form, noted when beaten by Silver Streak in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

