



Gyms, bars and restaurants may reopen inside to a third capacity

The new measures in the Valencian Community will come into force next Monday and will remain in force until April 12

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced the reopening of gyms and sports centres and the expansion of capacity in bars and restaurants in the Valencian Community. The new measures will come into effect from next Monday, March 15, and will last until April 12.

With the hospitality industry, the president has said that the capacity on the terraces of bars and restaurants is increased to 100%. Internally, these establishments may reopen with a third of the capacity and with a maximum number of four people per table. At the moment bar service is not allowed.

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor pavilions are also reopened to a third of the capacity and educational leisure may once again be practised in groups of up to 10 people.

Another of the measures announced by Ximo Puig relates to celebrations where the capacity is increased to a maximum of 20 people outdoors and 15 indoors.

Puig, who chaired the meeting of the Interdepartmental Table for Prevention and Action against COVID-19 this afternoon, stressed that “we are not yet ready for parties” and has asked the public for prudence. He also said that he valued very positively the alliance between the autonomous communities regarding their joint agreements over the Easter holidays.

The measures will remain in force until April 12, although “if there are variations”, they can be reviewed. In addition, the overnight curfew will be maintained between 10 pm and 6 am; the limitation of meetings in houses remains as it has been until now (non-cohabitants cannot meet with exceptions) and the community perimeter remains closed.

Puig said, “We will not go further than what the experts and recent experience advise, taking the most cautious measures in all of Spain. Thus, we will be able to guarantee more health security and a faster and more solvent recovery over the coming months.”