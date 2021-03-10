UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 10 March, 2021

The National Lottery

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Wednesday 10 March 2021
01
05
09
21
26
42
17

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2631

Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0005£5,000,000
Match 5£1,750131£229,250
Match 4£1406,853£959,420
Match 3£30122,184£3,665,520
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip899,560£1,799,120

