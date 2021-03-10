UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 10 March, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Wednesday 10 March 2021
01
05
09
21
26
42
17
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2631Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£1,000,000
|5
|£5,000,000
|Match 5
|£1,750
|131
|£229,250
|Match 4
|£140
|6,853
|£959,420
|Match 3
|£30
|122,184
|£3,665,520
|Match 2
|Free Lotto Lucky Dip
|899,560
|£1,799,120