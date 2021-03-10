UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 10 March, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Wednesday 10 March 2021 01 05 09 21 26 42 17

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2631

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 5 £5,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 131 £229,250 Match 4 £140 6,853 £959,420 Match 3 £30 122,184 £3,665,520 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 899,560 £1,799,120

£2,000,000