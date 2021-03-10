Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 10 March, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 10 March 2021
Irish Lotto Results
06
26
31
38
39
47
22
Plus 1 Lotto Results
06
29
31
33
35
38
32
Plus 2 Lotto Results
08
09
10
18
25
43
44
Jackpot (€): €7,062,192
Lotto Plus Raffle: 9817
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Saturday 13 March 2021
€7,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 7,062,1920Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 232,6351€ 232,635
Match 5€ 1,80717€ 30,719
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 18043€ 7,740
Match 4€ 61815€ 49,715
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 301,093€ 32,790
Match 3€ 1114,292€ 157,212
Match 2 plus Bonus*€311,583€ 34,749

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50014€ 7,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5039€ 1,950
Match 4€ 20828€ 16,560
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,044€ 10,440
Match 3€ 313,708€ 41,124
Match 2 plus Bonus*€29,742€ 19,484

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25019€ 4,750
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2540€ 1,000
Match 4€ 101,011€ 10,110
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 5981€ 4,905
Match 3€ 317,227€ 51,681
Match 2 plus Bonus*€29,413€ 18,826

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

