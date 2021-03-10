Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Wednesday, 10 March, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Wednesday 10 March 2021

Irish Lotto Results

06 26 31 38 39 47 22

Plus 1 Lotto Results

06 29 31 33 35 38 32

Plus 2 Lotto Results

08 09 10 18 25 43 44

Jackpot (€): €7,062,192

Lotto Plus Raffle: 9817

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Saturday 13 March 2021

€7,500,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 7,062,192 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 232,635 1 € 232,635 Match 5 € 1,807 17 € 30,719 Match 4 plus Bonus € 180 43 € 7,740 Match 4 € 61 815 € 49,715 Match 3 plus Bonus € 30 1,093 € 32,790 Match 3 € 11 14,292 € 157,212 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 11,583 € 34,749

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 14 € 7,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 39 € 1,950 Match 4 € 20 828 € 16,560 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,044 € 10,440 Match 3 € 3 13,708 € 41,124 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 9,742 € 19,484

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 19 € 4,750 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 40 € 1,000 Match 4 € 10 1,011 € 10,110 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 981 € 4,905 Match 3 € 3 17,227 € 51,681 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 9,413 € 18,826

How to play the Irish Lotto