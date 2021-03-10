



North Wales is home to some of the most gorgeously rugged scenery in the UK, and it’s well worth a visit. You might not think it, but North Wales is home to waterfalls, beautiful sandy beaches, and historic castles. And, of course, it’s home to the highest point in the British Isles outside of the Scottish Highlands – Mount Snowdon.

When you visit North Wales, here are some of the top things you have to do.

Climb Snowdon

Climbing a mountain might sound like an activity reserved only for people who spend every weekend outdoors, are mega fit and healthy, and who eat kale for dinner every night. However, the great thing about Snowdon is that there are walking routes to take you to the summit for all levels of fitness, even people who have never climbed a mountain before.

If you don’t fancy a climb, but you’d still like to take in the views from the top, then you can take the Snowdon Railway and enjoy all of the panoramic views and none of the blisters.

Enjoy sandy beaches

Wales probably isn’t the first place you think of when you’re planning a beach holiday, but it is actually home to a lot of white sandy beaches, which are a wonderful place to go for a swim or just a walk along the sand. One of the most beautiful beaches is the one at Barmouth Bay, which is also home to Away Resorts family-friendly holiday park in Wales where you can stay with the whole family.

It’s nice and close to Snowdon and Snowdonia national park, making it a great base for your North Wales holiday experience.

Gwydir Forest

If you’d like to try and spot some local wildlife, then you shouldn’t skip Gwydir Forest in Snowdonia. Gwydir is a popular spot for wildlife spotting; it’s home to peregrines, merlins, buzzards, goshawks, and black grouse, as well as a variety of reptiles and butterflies. There have even been reported sightings of the horseshoe bat in a disused mine within the forest.

Losing yourself in its forest, mountains, and lakes will help you to feel like you’ve really got away from it all. It’s also possible to choose to explore the forest on horseback, bike, or on foot, so you can really design the perfect day out for you and your family.

Harlech Castle

Harlech Castle is one of those places that is truly able to send you back in time. It’s built on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Irish Sea, and you can almost feel what it must have been like to have been there looking out for invaders or holed up there withstanding a siege.

It was built by Edward I between 1282 and 1289 when he was invading Wales, which was an impressively speedy building time. It’s often described as having the most dramatic backdrop of any of Edward’s four castles, all of which are designated as World Heritage Sites.

Access to the castle is via an impressive ‘floating footbridge,’ which is exactly as the original architect Master James of St George Intended.