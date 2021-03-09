Euromillions Results, Lottery Winning Numbers, and Prize Breakdown for Tuesday, 9 March, 2021





The Euro millions results, lottery winning numbers, and prize breakdown are published shortly after each Euromillions draw which take place in Paris at 21:00 on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

The Euro Millions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Euro Millions Lottery Results

Draw No. 1405

Tuesday 09 March 2021

01 16 21 32 33 11 12

LIVE: The Euromillions results are still being updated.

The full Millionaire results will be published soon.

UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.

Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 09 March 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund UK Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars 5 plus 1 star 5 4 plus 2 stars 4 plus 1 star 3 plus 2 stars 4 2 plus 2 stars 3 plus 1 star 3 1 plus 2 stars 2 plus 1 star 2

NOTE: In the UK, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. Lottery winnings from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Sunday, 05 September 2021.

Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 09 March 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund Spain Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars 5 plus 1 star 5 4 plus 2 stars 4 plus 1 star 3 plus 2 stars 4 2 plus 2 stars 3 plus 1 star 3 1 plus 2 stars 2 plus 1 star 2

NOTE: In Spain, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Lottery winning from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Monday, 07 June 2021.

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In previous years the Euromillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. However, in Feruary 2020, the maximum jackpot prize was increased to a whopping €200 million when new rules were introduced. These new rules also meant bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

Global Lottery Results Service

Lottery winning numbers for the main lotteries are published on the lottery results page.

Euromillions Lottery results and prize breakdown

UK National Lotto results and prize breakdown

Irish Lotto, Plus 1, and Plus 2 results and prize breakdown

The latest lottery results are provided by the Leader Lotto lottery results service.