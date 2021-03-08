



By Andrew Atkinson

La Manga Club resort have dropped bombshell news that the world famous sports complex, whose Ambassador is Sir Kenny Dalglish, is to make 160 redundancies.

Seve Ballesteros was La Manga’s touring professional from 1980-1985. Sir Sean Connery played there in 1973 and stars including Nigel Mansell, Gary Palmer, and Sergio Garcia have also played La Manga club which has three 18-hole golf courses, a golf training centre, a 28-court tennis centre and 2,000sqm Wellness Centre.

Scotland, Liverpool and Celtic star Dalglish, 70, has played a big role in organising charity golf events at La Manga club with a host of stars from sport and showbusiness including the prestigious Footballers’ Golf Classic at the acclaimed North and South courses in Murcia.

Mark Lawrenson teammate of Dalglish at Liverpool described La Manga club as arguably the world’s best: “La Manga is arguably the world’s best sports resort and the golf courses are superb”.

Stars to have played the course also includes TV’s Ant and Dec, and presenter Ben Shephard.

The England international football team has used the sports complex being among international squads throughout Europe and Premier League clubs. Top tennis stars have also used La Manga club, including Bjorn Borg.

La Manga club temporary closed a year ago amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, briefly reopening last summer, but has since been dormant.

390 people are currently employed at La Manga club of which 160 are to lose their jobs beginning in April.

Staff went on the ERTE Furlough scheme in Spain since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

La Manga club is deemed as the leading golf club in Europe following its opening 50 years ago.

Owners Grupo Hesperia are scheduled for reopening of La Manga club this summer.