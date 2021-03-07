World of Cruising are giving away a full-board cruise to Portugal, Spain and Morocco on the unique Golden Horizon ship. The cruise departs on 7th September 2021. Ports of call: Lisbon (Portugal); Cádiz (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Almeria (Spain); Mahón (capital of Menorca); Palma de Mallorca.

What do you win?

  • A 7-night full-board cruise for two – sharing a Marina Aft stateroom on Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon – departing 7th September 2021
  • On board main meals (except speciality restaurants)
  • Entertainment and most facilities on board
  • Overseas flights and transfers

How to enter

  • Click HERE to take you to the competition page
  • Enter your details on the website
  • Check the terms & conditions
  • Submit your entry

  • Competition closes

    30 April 2021
