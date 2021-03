What do you win?

A 7-night full-board cruise for two – sharing a Marina Aft stateroom on Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon – departing 7th September 2021

On board main meals (except speciality restaurants)

Entertainment and most facilities on board

Overseas flights and transfers

How to enter

Click HERE to take you to the competition page

Enter your details on the website

Check the terms & conditions

Submit your entry

Competition closes 30 April 2021

World of Cruising are giving away a full-board cruise to Portugal, Spain and Morocco on the unique Golden Horizon ship. The cruise departs on 7th September 2021. Ports of call: Lisbon (Portugal); Cádiz (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Almeria (Spain); Mahón (capital of Menorca); Palma de Mallorca.The post Win A Week’s Cruise To Portugal, Spain and M orocco – Worth Over £3,000 first appeared on This Is Torrevieja