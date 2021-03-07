World of Cruising are giving away a full-board cruise to Portugal, Spain and Morocco on the unique Golden Horizon ship.
The cruise departs on 7th September 2021. Ports of call: Lisbon (Portugal); Cádiz (Spain); Tangier (Morocco); Almeria (Spain); Mahón (capital of Menorca); Palma de Mallorca.
What do you win?
- A 7-night full-board cruise for two – sharing a Marina Aft stateroom on Tradewind Voyages’ Golden Horizon – departing 7th September 2021
- On board main meals (except speciality restaurants)
- Entertainment and most facilities on board
- Overseas flights and transfers
How to enter
- Click HERE to take you to the competition page
- Enter your details on the website
- Check the terms & conditions
- Submit your entry
-
Competition closes
30 April 2021
