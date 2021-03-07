



*Newbury 56-1 treble …….*Southwell 48-1 accumulator ……..*Kelso 15-1 double

SIR Ivan (8-1), Ginistrelli (33-1), Breath Of Sun (8-13), Cloth Cap (10-30), Iron Heart (9-2), The Shunter (5-2), Noble Yates (4-11), Hitman (1-7), Carausius (13-8), Ravensscar (16-5), Kangaroo Point (11-10) and Khatm (11-10) fromthehorsesmouth.info

selections returned a £3.124m, 12-horse accumulator on Saturday. 220 trebles paid £26,552 with 66 doubles paying £1,886.

Ian Williams trained Kangaroo Point ridden by Richard Kingscote was part of a 48-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info 4-horse winning accumulator at Southwell on Saturday night.

Charlie Hills trained Carausius (13-8) under Kieren Shoemark, Phil Kirby trained Ravenscar (16-5) under Kevin Stott, Kangaroo Point (11-10) and Khatm (11-10) fromthehorsesmouth.info selections returned £169 in a Yankee and £180 in a Lucky 15.

At Newbury fromthehorsesmouth.info treble winning selections Sir Ivan (8-1), Iron Heart (9-2) and Hitman (1-7) returned a 56-1 treble, with a Patent paying £138.

At Kelso fromthehorsesmouth.info winning double Cloth Cap (10-3) and The Shunter (5-2) returned a 15-1 double.

At Doncaster Ginistrelli (33-1) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info bookie-bashing tip that formed part of the 12-horse winning accumulator.

*Talk of the Turf tipster and racing correspondent Andrew Atkinson will be featuring the Cheltenham Festival in-depth during the March 16-19 four-day meeting.

The post £3.124m fromthehorsesmouth.info 12-horse accumulator! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.