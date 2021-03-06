UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 6 March, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Sunday 07 March 2021
16
17
29
47
52
56
15
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2630Jackpot: £20,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5
|original prize£1,750
|89
|£807,052
|Match 4
|original prize£140
|5,815
|£1,715,425
|Match 3
|original prize£30
|144,238
|£15,289,228
|Match 2
|original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip
|1,494,721
|£10,463,047