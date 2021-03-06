UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 6 March, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Sunday 07 March 2021 16 17 29 47 52 56 15

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2630

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 original prize£1,750 89 £807,052 Match 4 original prize£140 5,815 £1,715,425 Match 3 original prize£30 144,238 £15,289,228 Match 2 original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip 1,494,721 £10,463,047

£20,000,000