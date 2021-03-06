UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 6 March, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Sunday 07 March 2021
16
17
29
47
52
56
15

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2630

Jackpot: £20,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5original prize£1,75089£807,052
Match 4original prize£1405,815£1,715,425
Match 3original prize£30144,238£15,289,228
Match 2original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip1,494,721£10,463,047

