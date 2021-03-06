



The Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has said that Ribera Salud must hand over the Torrevieja health authority, which affects 140,000 people, to public management, under the terms set out by the Generalitat.

Ribera Salud had sought to invalidate the changeover, saying that they should retain control because of the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The ruling denies the request for suspension of the handover with some harsh arguments, stating that Ribera Salud was acting as though it had only just been notified of the handover and was not foreseen, when it was actually written into the contract many years ago, at its time of signing.

The contract between the Generalitat and Ribera Salud for the private management of the Torrevieja Health Authority, expires on October 15, 2021.