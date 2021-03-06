Low-cost airline Ryanair will return to Belfast City Airport this summer after an absence of 11 years.
It has launched eight routes for summer 2021 connecting Belfast to popular summer destinations in Spain
, Portugal and Italy.
Travellers can book flights to Malaga, Mallorca, Faro, Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza, Milan, Bergamo and Valencia.
The airline said: “The UK’s highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme, which has seen almost 35% of the adult population of Northern Ireland already vaccinated, gives NI consumers’ confidence that summer travel will be possible.”
It has unveiled a seat sale, with fares from £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight on March 6.
Brian Ambrose, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, said: “The choice of routes offered by Ryanair will facilitate both city breaks and relaxing beach holidays for our passengers.
“Travel has been significantly restricted over the last 12 months and as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the restrictions ease, we expect there will be considerable demand for these routes.”
