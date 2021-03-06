



Orihuela has developed a program that includes the screening of several films and documentaries in which the role of women are highlighted. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Women Leaders: For an Egalitarian Future in the World of Covid-19” and celebrates the enormous efforts made by women and girls around the world to define a more egalitarian future and recovery from the pandemic, highlighting the shortcomings that still persist.

The film screenings will take place in the Multipurpose Room of the María Moliner Municipal Library on each evening this week apart from Thursday when it will be replaced by a conference led by Cande Sánchez Olmos, professor in the Department of Communication and Social Psychology at the University of Alicante entitled “Rebel Girl!. The creation and representation of women in music, film and art.

Each of the films will get underway at 7pm as follows:

Monday – Hidden Figures, directed by Theodore Melfi

Tuesday – A documentary Women in History

Wednesday – The Battle of the Sexes by Valeri Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Friday – A documentary “He Called Me Malala”, an intimate portrait of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

There will also be three exhibitions: “Nobel Women” at the Maria Moliner Library; “María Zambrano, the dawn of thought”, in the Miguel Hernández Exhibition Hall and “Retazos”by María José Portugués, in the Sorzano Palace of Tejada.

The department of Equality will alco be celebrating International Womens Day with its own program under the slogan ‘Orihuela, making Equality a reality’

There will be a social media campaign consisting of six posters covering the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on women.

There will also be a co-educational campaign with local schoolchildren and the Town Hall, both in the city of Orihuela and on the coast, the Lonja and the bust of the Glorieta, will be illuminated from midnight on March 8.