Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 6 March, 2021

Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 06 March 2021
Irish Lotto Results
03
14
17
18
38
47
46
Plus 1 Lotto Results
01
10
11
24
27
28
09
Plus 2 Lotto Results
09
12
33
39
42
45
19
Jackpot (€): €6,621,828
Lotto Plus Raffle: 9301
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 10 March 2021
€7,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 6,621,8280Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 181,4050€ 0
Match 5€ 1,30031€ 40,300
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 16163€ 10,143
Match 4€ 561,176€ 65,856
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 291,484€ 43,036
Match 3€ 921,221€ 190,989
Match 2 plus Bonus*€313,631€ 40,893

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0003€ 15,000
Match 5€ 50042€ 21,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 50112€ 5,600
Match 4€ 201,679€ 33,580
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 102,594€ 25,940
Match 3€ 325,487€ 76,461
Match 2 plus Bonus*€220,805€ 41,610

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25024€ 6,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2564€ 1,600
Match 4€ 101,129€ 11,290
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,604€ 8,020
Match 3€ 318,318€ 54,954
Match 2 plus Bonus*€215,728€ 31,456

