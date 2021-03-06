Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 6 March, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 06 March 2021

Irish Lotto Results

03 14 17 18 38 47 46

Plus 1 Lotto Results

01 10 11 24 27 28 09

Plus 2 Lotto Results

09 12 33 39 42 45 19

Jackpot (€): €6,621,828

Lotto Plus Raffle: 9301

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 10 March 2021

€7,000,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 6,621,828 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 181,405 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,300 31 € 40,300 Match 4 plus Bonus € 161 63 € 10,143 Match 4 € 56 1,176 € 65,856 Match 3 plus Bonus € 29 1,484 € 43,036 Match 3 € 9 21,221 € 190,989 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 13,631 € 40,893

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 3 € 15,000 Match 5 € 500 42 € 21,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 112 € 5,600 Match 4 € 20 1,679 € 33,580 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 2,594 € 25,940 Match 3 € 3 25,487 € 76,461 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 20,805 € 41,610

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 24 € 6,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 64 € 1,600 Match 4 € 10 1,129 € 11,290 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,604 € 8,020 Match 3 € 3 18,318 € 54,954 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 15,728 € 31,456

How to play the Irish Lotto