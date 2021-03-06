Ginistrelli 33-1 and Sir Ivor 8-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info – 306-1 double





By Andrew Atkinson

Olly Murphy trained Ginistrelli (33-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles at Doncaster on Saturday, under jockey Fergus Gregory, beating Lively Citizen (13-8) by 5 lengths, with Balkardy (14-1) third.

Harry Fry trained Sir Ivor (8-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the C2 Bet Victor Veterans Handicap Chase over 3m 1f at Newbury, under Lorcan Murtagh, beating Valdom (10-1) by 1 1/2 lengths with The Kings Writ (9-1) third.

Ginistrelli (33-1) and Sir Ivor (8-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 306-1 double.

