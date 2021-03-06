



Susi Sánchez, councillor for Equality Pilar de la Horadada, announced that most of the activities in the town will be carried out “through social networks due to the coronavirus situation.”

On March 8, there will be an awareness campaign on equality, where she will publicise the services offered by the Department of Equality and how to participate and receive information.

The 8M statement will be read at the door of the City Hall, which will also be published through social networks.

From March 9 to 13, videos will be featured on social networks highlighting the importance of coming together to achieve real and effective equality through positivism, energy, kindness, attitude and respect.

In conjunction with the employment workshop, from March 15 to 31, there will be a storytelling with a gender perspective in the municipality’s schools.

On the 26th, the activity of the Cinefórum Pilar de la Horadada will resume, with the film “The book thief” with which we work on the empowerment of women through cinema, a very cultural resource. valuable that helps us delve into the subject.

Finally, on March 28, role-playing session will be held by the Y outh Council.

All information will be available on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Youth Department @igualdadpilardelahoradada