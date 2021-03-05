



The Local Police of San Miguel de Salinas is now providing a 24-hour service to its residents.

The service, signed on Tuesday in the Mayor’s office, sets in motion one of the key promises made during the election manifesto of the PSOE-IU government team.

The new service “follows the negotiations that have taken place in recent months, between the municipal government and the security forces, with the intention of providing an efficient and quality service to the municipality”.

Mayor Juan de Dios Fresneda said that “we are on the way to repairing many of the deficiencies in the management of this service that we inherited from the previous government”, expressing his intention to continue improving local security.

Prior to the agreement the 24-hour security service, in the municipality of just over six thousand residents, was provided by the Civil Guard from Torrevieja.