



By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel returned back to training after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions following a ban on both games and training.

“The first team returned to three nights training in the first week of March,” said a spokesperson from the Valencia (FFCV) 1st Regional Group 10 club.

Racing’s Dani O’Rourke is awaiting to undergo an MRI scan after sustaining injury that has kept him sidelined.

Dani, who is continuing rehabilitation, told The Leader: “I’m still working to get back as soon as possible, but I’m still waiting for them to call me to do an MRI on my knee.”

Clubs are waiting to hear when they can return to the field of play after the postponement to date of nine league fixtures of the 2020-21 season since the lockdown.

“We cannot welcome the public in the training sessions and we are awaiting for the Valencian Football Federation to communicate dates for the return of the competitions,” added the spokesperson.

Photo: Racing San Miguel coach Dani Pèrez Williscroft.