



Eddie Wright, who established and ran Eduardo’s Restaurant in Villamartin for many years, died of Coronavirus last Tuesday.

The announcement was made by his son, Elliot Wright, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, alongside photos of their happy memories together.

Revealing that Eddie, 65, died on Tuesday, Elliott told his followers: ‘It is with heart wrenching regret, that I have to post this post, my father Edward George Wright passed away peacefully with his family by his side on the 02.03.2021 after bravely fighting Covid for 8 weeks.

‘For those who knew my father, you know what a great man he was, always smiling, always humble, always happy, despite the fact in his later years he bravely fought prostate cancer, he never moaned and always did his best to put a brave smile on.

‘His love for his family is what he will be remembered for to all of us, the ultimate family man, wanting to spend every woken minute with his 10 grandkids and children was his only daily thought pattern and request, was that to be with them, the ultimate family man.’

Elliott, 41, said he is ‘simply devastated’ by his father’s death and went on to describe Eddie as his ‘rock, my best friend, the man who taught me to always be a gentleman’.

After praising Eddie’s entrepreneurial success, the reality star continued: ‘The legacy and mark you leave is colossal, put simply if I could be half the man you were, when my time finally comes.. I would go a very happy soul.

Eddie Wright, the uncle of TV personality Mark Wright, moved to Villamartin in the late 1990’s. After a short period in property sales, he opened Eduardo’s Restaurant in Villamartin, which he ran successfully with his family for many years turning it into one of the most stylish venues on the Costa Blanca.

He also established La Finca de Eduardo’s in Lomas de Don Juan but that sadly closed following disputes with local neighbours.

A former professional golfer on the European Tour, Eddie was a popular member of many golf societies on the Orihuela Costa. He organised, sponsored and regularly played in many tournaments locally and his restaurants became a fashionable venue for their post tournament events and dinners.

In 2015 the family moved down to the Costa del Sol where Eddie helped his son, Elliot, with his new restaurant venture, as he opened Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas.

Ex Towie star Mark Wright also paid tribute to his uncle and commented: ‘You’d have to be God to find a better man than my uncle. Put simply, you won’t. I love you uncle Eddie, I’m never going to forget you. Broken to pieces.

The main picture shows Eddie alongside his father, former professional boxer Eddie senior, flanked by his two sons Elliot and Eddie junior