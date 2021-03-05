Cambiemos asks the Casa Langostina de Orihuela Costa be classified as an Asset of Local Interest





Cambiemos Orihuela has registered a request to speed up the procedures for the historical protection of the Casa Langostina in Lomas de Cabo Roig, and the stoppage of works that could “irretrievably damage” the property that dates back to the 19th century.

The Opposition Party has had access to a report carried out by the now retired municipal archaeologist, Emilio Diz, in which he recommends that both the property and the adjacent areas, including the well and the stables, also be included in the order as an agricultural site of local interest.

Last Friday the Wesenauer family, who own the farm, but who are unable to travel from India to protect their rights, received the notice that excavators were entering the site. They fear that protection will come “too late, despite having spent more than two decades fighting to preserve the farm, that they want to maintain as the heritage of the municipality” adding that “what we are experiencing is a robbery and a crime against Spanish history and culture.”