Andalucía Introduces Covid-19 Insurance For Tourists





Andalucía is to offer Covid-19 travel insurance to international visitors staying in regulated accommodation this year.

The region, one of Spain’s most popular tourist destinations among Brits, has introduced its International Travel Insurance for non-resident travellers, which will be in place until December 31, 2021.

Cover includes medical, surgical and hospital expenses related to Covid, up to 4,000€, additional transportation and repatriation costs, plus the cost of an extended stay at regulated accommodation.

It comes as part of the Government of Andalucía’s tourism recovery strategy. The tourist reported a “surge in bookings” from the UK since prime minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap announcement last week.

Juan Marín, vice president of the regional government of Andalucía and minister of tourism, said: “The introduction of the International Travel Insurance for Andalucía has consolidated our preparedness to once again begin receiving tourists.

“Hospitality and tourism are vital to the local economy of Andalucía and the UK is an important source market for us; so it is with pleasure that we can confidently say we are in a position to welcome back our British visitors.

“The diversity of our tourist proposition coupled with the assurances that the International Travel Insurance brings to prospective tourists makes Andalucía a top choice for Brits planning their well-earned overseas holiday.”