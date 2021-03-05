All Brits To Get Covid Vaccine In The Region





The Generalitat Valenciana will vaccinate all British residents in Alicante even if they are not registered on the Social Security system.

You MUST have a SIP card in order to be included on the list. If you don’t have the “permanent” plastic SIP card you can still get the vaccine with the temporary SIP card. You can get a temporary SIP card by taking either the EHIC (European Health Insurance) or GHIC (Global Health Insurance Card) to the medical centre along with your passport.

If you have changed your mobile phone number and email recently, make sure you update your contact information on the official website below. The mobile number MUST be Spanish and you can´t use the same one as someone else that´s registered there. Your health centre will contact you regarding your vaccination appointment.