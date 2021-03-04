



The Council will install several information points on Equality and about the resources available for victims of gender violence.

San Fulgencio Council has announced the activities programmed for the commemoration of International Women’s Day on 8 March, organised by the Department of Social Services.

It is a program that “will be developed online and through social networks, adapting to the current circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained the councillor Josefina Sampere.

In this way, and adapting to the new youth habits, the council has organised ‘TikTok for Equality’, a contest through the popular video platform in which the municipality’s secondary school students have participated “with the aim of promoting Equality and the rejection of gender violence”, explained Sampere.

The deadline for sending the videos ends on Friday, March 5, and all the bases can be consulted on the municipal website.

Another of the activities prepared by the council will be the two virtual days through the videoconference platform ‘Zoom’, entitled “Awareness against gender violence” and which are scheduled for Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 March from 6:00 p.m.

As the councillor has said, the sessions “are aimed at providing tools and guidelines to mothers and fathers, in order to prevent any type of situations of this type among youth.”

To participate it will be necessary to register by sending personal data to the email sanfulgencio@porlaigualdad.es.

The activities also include the distribution of brochures with information on the local resources available for women who are victims of gender violence, which will be held tomorrow, Friday. These brochures can be found in various places in San Fulgencio “such as town halls and urbanization, the tourist office or medical offices,” reported the Councilor. In addition, on the 8th the commemorative manifesto will be read through social networks by councillors and Council staff.

The Councilor has urged the inhabitants of San Fulgencio to participate in this programming and has stated that “March 8 is a date that, as public managers, we must not stop promoting and encouraging, to continue promoting Equality between men and women”. In this way, she says that we want “to have a fairer municipality that offers the same opportunities for all.”