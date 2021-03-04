POLICE BUST ‘EXTREMELY VIOLENT’ CRIMINAL GANG





National Police-Guardia Civil make arrests in Los Montesinos, Catral and Torreveija

By Andrew Atkinson

The National Police in co-operation with the Guardia Civil, have arrested six people from Los Montesinos, Catral and Torreveija, busting what has been described as dismantled an ‘extremely violent criminal organisation’.

The arrested are responsible for an astonishing 131 robberies from industrial premises in Alicante, Valencia and Murcia provinces.

Policia investigations commenced in September 2020 following a plethora of identical crimes which occurred between 8-10pm – flagging up the same gang were responsible.

After tracing a vehicle it was identified as being involved in the thefts and proved to be the breakthrough the police were looking for.

The robbers were accused of vehicle theft, document forgery, money laundering and road traffic offences.

Two vehicles were intercepted near to Crevillente, with the driver of one car attacking the officers with ‘extreme violence’.

Six members of the criminal gang were arrested, of Albanian-Kosovar origin. Police officers seized a laptop and €2,400 from a theft committed in Murcia. Stolen goods have an estimated total value of €443,000.