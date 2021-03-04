HEMMINGS TO CAP KELSO LISTED PREMIER CHASE





By Andrew Atkinson

Jonjo O’Neill trained Cloth Cap (2.40) goes to post in the 2 miles 7 1/2 furlongs Listed Premier Chase at Kelso on Saturday, ahead of the Aintree Grand National on April 10.

Cloth Cap, owned by three times Grand National winning owner Trevor Hemmings, priced at 14-1 for this year’s race, goes head to head with Hemmings-owned Lake View Lad.

Tom Scudamore takes the ride on 9-year-old fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selection Cloth Cap (5-1) under 11st 2lb, with Nick Alexander trained Lake View Lad (9-2) carrying 11st 4lb, ridden by Brian Hughes.

Feldspar (12.25); Ashjan (12.55); Lucky One (1.30) runs in the Grade 2 Premier Novices’ Hurdle. Torn And Frayed (2.05).

Emmet Mullins trained The Shunter tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info (3.15) ridden by A. P. Crawley goes to post in the 14 runners Kelso Morebattle Hurdle over 2 miles, along with noted duo Christopher Wood and Faivoir. Eritage (3.50); Hear Me Out (4.25).

