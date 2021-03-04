



At NEWBURY Paul Nicholls trained Grand Sancy (1.50) under Bryony Frost is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade 3 Greatwood Gold Cup.

Newbury fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Eaton Hill trained by Kerry Lee (ew). 1.15 Sir Ivan. 1.50 Grand Sancy. 2.30 Proschema trained by Dan Skelton. 3.05 Iron Heart (ew). 3.40 Hitman. 4.15 Silent Revolution.

CANELO ‘KING’ AT DONNY

At DONCASTER Alan King trained Canelo (3.30) is tipped ahead of Nicky Henderson trained Beware The Bear in the 3 miles 2 furlongs Grimthorpe Handicap Chase.

Doncaster fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Ginistrelli (ew). 2.20 Wynn House. 2.55 Zoffee (ew). 3.30 Canelo. 4.05 Some Chaos. 4.40 Kildimo. 5.15 Socks Off (ew).

The post GRAND DAY OUT FOR NICHOLLS appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.