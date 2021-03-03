UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 3 March, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 06 March 2021 02 03 08 23 40 54 52

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2629

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 1 £1,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 55 £96,250 Match 4 £140 3,746 £524,440 Match 3 £30 88,462 £2,653,860 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 813,834 £1,627,668

£5,250,564