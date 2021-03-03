TUI Cancels All Holidays From UK

Travel and tourism firm TUI has announced it is cancelling all holidays from the UK until mid-May amid ongoing coronavirus restriction across the country.

The news comes as leaders of the devolved nations begin plans to lead the UK out of lockdown.

Under current plans, 17 May is being targeted as the earliest possible date for foreign travel to resume, subject to a review in April.

In response to the roadmap announcement, TUI has now cancelled all of its holidays, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, from the UK TUI has cancelled all of its holidays from the UK due to depart on or before 16 May.

While the date for the resumption of foreign travel only applies to England, TUI’s cancellations will also apply to any departures from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The travel firm is also cancelling all holidays from the Republic of Ireland up to 5 April.

Additionally, holidays, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, to the following destinations due to depart on or before 31 October will not be operating:

Los Cabos, Mexico

Kvarner Bay, Croatia

Marella Cruises sailings due to depart on or before 16 May

TUI River Cruises sailings due to depart on or before 30 May

TUI River Cruises sailings on TUI Isla due to depart on or before 31 October

Customers who have been affected by the cancellations will be contacted by TUI regarding their holiday.

TUI has said it will be prioritising customers in departure date order over the next two weeks, and has advised those who have a booking to wait until they receive an email before contacting the company.

Anyone whose holiday has been disrupted will be offered the chance to move their trip to a later date, receive a credit note with an incentive, or cancel the booking completely in exchange for a full refund.

If you have booked a package holiday, you are entitled to your money back within 14 days in the event it is cancelled.