



Igor Vinokurov is the new president of the Torrevieja Tennis Club after Antonio Tafalla decided not to stand for re-election. Igor Vinokurov moves up from Board of Directors on which he has served for a number of years.

Igor, of Russian origin, has lived in Torrevieja for many years. He is 50 years old, and runs a successful business on the Costa Blanca.

For his part, Antonio Tafalla has decided to step down after sixteen years in various committee positions at the Torrevieja Club, the last eight years as president.

During his period at the helm he has taken the Club to the highest competitive levels as well as overseeing the renovation and modernisation, developing a large gym, new tennis and paddle tennis courts, renovating the restaurant and embellishing its main entrances.

He will be a great loss to the club.