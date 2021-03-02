



Quote: ‘Gang attacked his ‘home’ made of boxes of cardboard and wood by throwing stones’

By Andrew Atkinson

The Department of Social Welfare, led by Tomás Ballester, together with the Torrevieja Donations Association have been praised after helping an elderly homeless man.

The man who was living in an area of Torrevieja in a made-up shack as his home was cruelly picked on by a group of unruly people.

The gang attacked his ‘home’ that was made of boxes of cardboard and wood (pictured) by throwing stones.

Having come to the attention of the Guardia Civil the Department of Social Welfare has currently provided accommodation, food, and medical care for him.

The association ‘Donations Torrevieja’ provided clothes and footwear. Enquiries are ongoing in a bid to contact his family and relatives.