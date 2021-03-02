Pilar Alert scam to businesses on behalf of City Council





By Andrew Atkinson

The general public and businesses in particular are being informed of possible fraud – using the name of the City Council and the Greater Board of Brotherhoods to obtain economic benefit.

“There is evidence of calls to establishments in Pilar de la Horadada,” said a spokesperson from the Council.

“A commercial from a supposed Journal of Emergencies and Citizen Security offers the contracting of advertisements, under the support and collaboration of the Greater Board of Brotherhoods and the City Council, in order to edit and distribute a magazine for Easter,” they said.

The callers pose as José Antonio Hernández, and make the call from the mobile lines 672 *** 317 and 680 *** 306, requesting an account number to charge the amount of the advertising insertion.

“From the City Council we communicate that it is a scam, since neither the Greater Board of Brotherhoods nor the City Council endorse this type of telephone practice, nor does it collaborate with any magazine of emergencies and citizen security,” said the spokesperson.

In the case of receiving a similar call, please inform the Local Police.