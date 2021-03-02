



Quote: ‘Lady Jazz free performances to help affected restaurants take a big step in the right direction. Let’s look forward and make the future Jazzy’

Andrew Atkinson talks Exclusively in Part 2 to former model and Casino Blackjack dealer Anita van de Berg – Lady Jazz – who made her singing debut in Spain in Benijofar.

ANITA van de Berg is set to perform for free during March – in a bid to get the music rolling once again – after the coronavirus lockdown that hit the hospitality industry hard.

“I would like to promote an excellent opportunity for our Hospitality Industry here on the Costa Blanca,” said Anita.

“After too long a period of absence during the Covid troubles it’s high time to join forces, under the title ‘Winning Back to Business’,”, she said.

Lady Jazz is willing to sponsor free performances, to help affected restaurants take a big step in the right direction: “Let’s look forward and make the future ‘Jazzy’,” said Anita.

Send a message through Anita’s Facebook page: wwwfacebook.com/Lady JazzAnita or send a whatsapp to: 677 233 879 and tell her who you are and why she needs to come to your venue.

“During March I will choose prize winners and as soon as we are able we will plan the dates together, that will ensure a tremendous return of dinner and music in the region. Let’s make it work by Winning Back to Business,” said Anita.

Lady Jazz’s biggest venue she’s performed at was in Eindhoven in Holland when in Girls Group ‘Club Sandwich’, in front of 12,000 people.

“Den Bosch, de Brabanthallen, is very famous for their great parties, it was amazing to be part of that,” said Anita.

Speaking about the devastation coronavirus has caused, she said: “Coronavirus has hit us all big time, personally with no support whatsoever – because of mistakes made by my accountant I was entitled to nothing.

“It has been a very stressful and negative time. I did my ‘Sultry Sunday Live’ from my lounge, to keep everybody and myself sane, and I was happy that it was much appreciated.”

After the return of bars/restaurants reopening on outside terraces on March 1, amid the coronavirus lockdown, Anita said: “I am still not singing, but remain very creative, practicing new songs, and have loved to go walking and on bike trips along the Costa Blanca.

“I’m looking forward to entertain and being on stage once again, real soon. I am receiving bookings already, so I can’t wait.”

*To book Lady Jazz telephone: 0034 677 233 879. Lady Jazz Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LadyJazzAnita

Caption: Lady Jazz with Soul legend Ray Lewis at Villamartin Plaza.