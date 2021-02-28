



The massive inoculation plan would ensure that half of the population in the Community would be immunized by the beginning of summer.

The president of the Generalitat meets with the mayors of the largest towns in the Community.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, and the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, have announced that the Consell’s mass vaccination plan will administer 400,000 weekly doses of the coronavirus vaccine, 80,000 a day from Monday to Friday, in the Valencian Community from the month April.

This was announced on Saturday during a meeting held by videoconference with the 16 mayors governing municipalities of more than 50,000 residents. The doses will be supplied in three vaccination batches depending on the number of inhabitants of each municipality.

If a similar rate were to be prolonged, more than half of the Community would be immunized in just three months, with over 3.5 million doses administered.

Vaccinations will take place in areas adjacent to health centres and municipal buildings in towns with less than 10,000 residents. In municipalities with up to 50,000 inhabitants, the sites chosen will be municipal buildings.

In Alicante and Elche, immunization will take place in the field hospitals and at the IFA and in the City of Light.

There are currently three laboratories that are sending doses every week to Spain, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna. In the coming weeks, the European Medicines Agency is expected to approve three new vaccines, Janssen, Novavax and CureVac, so that more doses will arrive in April and thus the expected mass vaccination plan will be able to get underway.

Health will confirm appointments for coronavirus vaccine

The Ministry of Health has said that people cannot make an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine and that it’s staff will contact all individuals who are eligible, in due course.

But they do ask that you update your contact information to guarantee your appointment for the vaccine, by following the simple instructions at the link: www.san.gva.es/web/dgcal/formulario-de-contacto

The advice is not to call health centres because the switchboards are still overloaded. It is not necessary to make an appointment, much less go to the outpatient clinic. Health will contact the patients by phone to advise of coronavirus vaccination appointments, in most cases by telephone.