UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 27 February, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Tuesday 02 March 2021 04 33 36 39 45 49 20

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2628

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 2 £2,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 55 £96,250 Match 4 £140 4,846 £678,440 Match 3 £30 115,701 £3,471,030 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,098,451 £2,196,902

£3,800,000