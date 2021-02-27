By Andrew Atkinson
Ben Pauling trained Guardino (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Open National Hunt Flat Race over 2m at Kempton Park on Saturday under Nico De Boinville.
Grove Ferry (9-4), Teahuppo (4-9), Wetlands (11-10), Tritonic (5-6), Hooligan (5-4) and Guardino (3-1) returned a Super Six fromthehorsesmouth.info 162-1 accumulator. Heinz 57 bet returned £1,466. Lucky 63 returned £1,481.
