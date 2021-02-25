



Last Wednesday the barrier of 100,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus with two injections was achieved in the Valencian Community. The Ministry of Health, reported that 100,996 people have now received the two doses of the vaccine, 1.9% of the 5,057,353 inhabitants, according to the Generalitat register.

In addition, a total of 288,735 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, 35,942 in Castellón, 103,319 in Alicante and 149,474 in Valencia.

The program started a new phase last week, people eighty years of age and over.

On Monday a new shipment of 40,000 doses arrived at the Manises airport to be distributed between Valencia, Alicante and Castellón. The Generalitat also announced that mass vaccination of the public will begin in April.