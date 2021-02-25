San Fulgencio extends suspension of terrace tax





San Fulgencio council is the latest authority to extend the suspension of it’s ‘Terrace Tax’ for bars and restaurants during the current year, following approval at a recent municipal plenary.

In a statement the council wrote “The San Fulgencio Council extends the suspension of the municipal tax for the outdoor terraces of local hospitality establishments for the remainder of 2021. The measure has been approved in an Extraordinary Plenary, which aims to “give our support to all businesses in this sector, which are suffering the effects of Covid-19 so hard.”

It was signed by the mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere.