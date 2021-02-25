



Valencian Community may reopen the terraces until 6:00 p.m. from next Tuesday but the overnight curfew remains in place.

Shops may open until 8:00 p.m. and meetings in public spaces are increased to a maximum of four people

It has now been confirmed that bars and restaurants may reopen their terraces from next Monday, 1st March, until 6pm. The announcement was made this afternoon by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig.

He said that terraces may open with a maximum of four people to a table, but they must close at 6pm. Mask should continue to be worn whenever food or drink is not being consumed.

The president added that the overnight curfew will remain in place between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., but non-essential shops may open until 8:00 p.m. and with a capacity of 50%.

Meetings in public spaces will be to a maximum of four people, and in the home meetings are still limited to the same cohabiting group, as is currently the case.

These new measures take effect from midnight Sunday/Monday.

Weekend perimeter closure: the municipal perimeter of the 16 cities that are closed at weekends will end from the weekend of March 6 to 7, so borders remain closed this weekend.

Sports restrictions: Sport is allowed outdoors but pavilions, gyms and courts are to remain closed

Parks and gardens will be re-opened and places of worship may increase their capacity up to 50%.

“We are better but we are not well”, said Puig, who asked that no one relax: “ we still cannot return to normal life, there are 320 people in the ICU which is far too many ”. He added that the measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The cumulative incidence in the Valencian Community has been reduced by 88% in two weeks and currently stands at 176 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition, the number of people with the virus has reduced from 72,000 to 12,000, hospitalisations have been reduced by half and in the case of the ICU by 45%: “We are moving in the right direction, we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel.”