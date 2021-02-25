



The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Perez Sánchez, welcomed the new Commander of Torrevieja’s Civil Guard, Santos Buendía García, to his outpost in Torre de la Horadada, last week.

The pair discussed problems regarding local crime, including concerns from residents, such as the robberies that take place in the ATMs in the Pinar de Campoverde area, the surveillance of rural areas at harvest time, and the coastal areas during the winter season.

They also spoke about the monitoring of crimes against public health in relation to retail and drug trafficking, of which the Civil Guard has ensured there will continue to be regular surveillance.

The meeting also served to strengthen the excellent relations between the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Pilar de la Horadada, which “I know that work in a joint and coordinated way every day,” said the Mayor.