



By Andrew Atkinson

Gordon Elliott trained Teahuppo (1.10) ridden by Robbie Power is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle over 2m at Fairyhouse on Saturday after impressing at the track in January.

Elliott saddles Petit Moucher (1.45), ridden by Jack Kennedy tipped to win the Grade 3 Red Mills Trial Hurdle over 2m.

Stranger Danger (2.17) trained by Gordon Elliott is selected to win the Irish EBF Maiden Hurdle over 2m.

Willie Mullins trained 2019 Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint (2.52) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Grade Three Bobby Jo Chase, under Paul Townend.

Burrows Saint (2-1), who ran in the Galmoy Hurdle in January, priced 20-1 for the Aintree Grand National in April, goes head-to-head with Anibale Fly (5-1) over the 3m 1f race.

Joseph O’Brien trained Choungaya (3.25). Thunderosa (4.00). Grey Habit (ew) (4.35). Glengouly (5.10)

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.30 Outcast. 6.00 Dreadnoughtus (ew). 6.30 It Must Be Faith (ew). 7.00 Portugueseprincess (ew). 7.30 Discomatic. 8.00 Glint Of An Eye. 8.30 Zuckerberg (ew).

The post Mullins-Townend-Burrows Saint tipped in Fairyhouse Grade 3 Bobby Jo Chase appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.