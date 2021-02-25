More to come from Dubai Days after Wetherby win





By Andrew Atkinson

Nick Alexander trainer of seven-year-old Dubai Days is confident of future success after winning at Wetherby on February 23 in a 2 miles Handicap Hurdle.

“I was really pleased with Dubai Days winning in good style at Wetherby,” said Kinneston, Fife based Alexander.

“He looks on good form – chilling his weary legs the following morning. It was a top job from the team in finding the key to him this season,” said Alexander.

Dubai Days Wetherby victory came under jockey Bruce Lynn, when travelling strongly, making good headway tracking the leaders, to challenge two out, then lead approaching last to go clear.

“There could be more to come as he looks progressive,” added Alexander.

